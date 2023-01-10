A righteous RANT 🤑 Resist the siren song of superfluity subscription services!

I have two red light therapy devices and you know what I love about them...?

I don't have to pay $9 monthly for them to continue working, they don't have software that needs to be updated, and I don't need to worry about Bluetooth misconnections with them. They don't need permission to my smartphone's location services settings, and they don't have a username/password that I need to keep track of. I just plug them in, flip them on, and they work. I think that we, the biohacker community, should demand that MORE biohacking products be like this. I'm increasingly uneasy about the trend of biohacking products that cost a few hundred bucks upfront and then have a smaller ongoing monthly membership cost. You may say "It's only $5 a month - I don't mind paying that for a product that actually empowers my health, happiness, and productivity." But there are a couple of problems with the subscription services...



