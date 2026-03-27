Comedy rock and punk rock fusion at 140 BPM in G major, Distorted electric guitars play power chord riffs with a palm-muted chugging technique during verses and open ringing chords in the chorus, A picked electric bass follows the guitar root notes with a bright, overdriven tone, The drum kit features a driving punk beat with a heavy snare on 2 and 4, consistent eighth-note hi-hats, and frequent crash cymbal accents, Male vocals are delivered in a theatrical, slightly raspy shouting style with multi-tracked vocal harmonies on the chorus, The arrangement includes a surf-rock inspired guitar solo with heavy spring reverb and rapid alternate picking, A prominent car engine revving sound effect and tire screech conclude the track

[Intro]

[distorted electric guitar riff, driving punk drums]



[Verse 1]

[shouted male vocals]

All of the people in all of the nations in every land across the earth

They might even argue about religion, whose is real and which one really works

Catholics and Muslims, Jews and Hindus have been fighting for all history

But there is one thing that all the people in every culture can at least agree



[Chorus]

[vocal harmonies, open power chords]

God wants you to wear a hat

God wants you to wear a hat

God wants you to wear a hat

If you don't want to piss off God remember that



[Guitar Solo]

[surf-rock style tremolo picking, heavy spring reverb]



[Verse 2]

[palm-muted guitar chugging]

You could be big and weird like the one worn by the Pope

Or a teeny-tiny coaster like the Jewish folk

Amish men think that big brims are the neatest

And you can even just wrap your head with a sheet

Just go and wear a giant fuzzy hockey puck

Go one that's really stupid like you totally not [unintelligible]

Can even go from your head to your toe

And make you look like a ninja's ghost

So one common rule everyone must abide

Make sure you put on something when you head outside

'Cause God's looking down from heaven and we've already said

That he doesn't want to have to see your gross naked head



[Chorus]

[full band energy]

You wear a hat, you wear a hat

You wear a hat, why aren't you wearing a hat?

You wear a hat, you wear a hat

You ain't a real religion if you ain't a hat



[Outro]

[staccato vocal delivery]

You wear a hat! You wear a hat!

How dare you be outside without a hat!

Lightning, lightning, lightning, lightning!

Lightning, lightning, lightning, lightning!

Lightning, lightning, lightning, lightning!

If you don't want to piss off God remember that

God wants you to wear a hat

God wants you to wear a hat

God wants you to wear a hat

If you don't want to piss off God remember that

[car engine revving, tire screech]

