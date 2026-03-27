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Comedy rock and punk rock fusion at 140 BPM in G major, Distorted electric guitars play power chord riffs with a palm-muted chugging technique during verses and open ringing chords in the chorus, A picked electric bass follows the guitar root notes with a bright, overdriven tone, The drum kit features a driving punk beat with a heavy snare on 2 and 4, consistent eighth-note hi-hats, and frequent crash cymbal accents, Male vocals are delivered in a theatrical, slightly raspy shouting style with multi-tracked vocal harmonies on the chorus, The arrangement includes a surf-rock inspired guitar solo with heavy spring reverb and rapid alternate picking, A prominent car engine revving sound effect and tire screech conclude the track
[Intro]
[distorted electric guitar riff, driving punk drums]
[Verse 1]
[shouted male vocals]
All of the people in all of the nations in every land across the earth
They might even argue about religion, whose is real and which one really works
Catholics and Muslims, Jews and Hindus have been fighting for all history
But there is one thing that all the people in every culture can at least agree
[Chorus]
[vocal harmonies, open power chords]
God wants you to wear a hat
God wants you to wear a hat
God wants you to wear a hat
If you don't want to piss off God remember that
[Guitar Solo]
[surf-rock style tremolo picking, heavy spring reverb]
[Verse 2]
[palm-muted guitar chugging]
You could be big and weird like the one worn by the Pope
Or a teeny-tiny coaster like the Jewish folk
Amish men think that big brims are the neatest
And you can even just wrap your head with a sheet
Just go and wear a giant fuzzy hockey puck
Go one that's really stupid like you totally not [unintelligible]
Can even go from your head to your toe
And make you look like a ninja's ghost
So one common rule everyone must abide
Make sure you put on something when you head outside
'Cause God's looking down from heaven and we've already said
That he doesn't want to have to see your gross naked head
[Chorus]
[full band energy]
You wear a hat, you wear a hat
You wear a hat, why aren't you wearing a hat?
You wear a hat, you wear a hat
You ain't a real religion if you ain't a hat
[Outro]
[staccato vocal delivery]
You wear a hat! You wear a hat!
How dare you be outside without a hat!
Lightning, lightning, lightning, lightning!
Lightning, lightning, lightning, lightning!
Lightning, lightning, lightning, lightning!
If you don't want to piss off God remember that
God wants you to wear a hat
God wants you to wear a hat
God wants you to wear a hat
If you don't want to piss off God remember that
[car engine revving, tire screech]