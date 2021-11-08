Healing with Dr Daniels - The Mass Rape of American Women and Other Cultural Practices (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.22.14)

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The show's title is: The Rape of American Women
Millions of American women are raped every year. They weep and their men stand by helplessly. Marriages are destroyed, lives ruined. And the rapist in the white coat gets paid. Join Dr. Daniels and find out how you can stop the crime of the century. Stop the rape and murder of American women. Tune in and avoid being the next victim of Murder by Medicine.
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