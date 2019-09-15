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What Does Tarantino Know About LSD And The Manson Murders?
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1320 views • September 15, 2019
Brian Wilson breaks down the references to Charles Manson, Sharon Tate, and LSD in Quentin Tarantino's new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and begs the question: what does Tarantino really know?
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