Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Friendship

VA #136 Creator's Perspective on Friendship





Description:

Do people become friends because they see the same truth? Why do only true friends touch our hearts? Our friendships are limited by our limited time; how big a network do we maintain as a being in the light? What drives friendship among light beings? Is a true friend someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face? Is understanding and being understood the best thing about true friendship? Creator explains how prayer and divine healing can build more satisfying friendships, and are the most valuable gifts we could give to our friends. Join us!

