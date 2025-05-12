The Right To Life: One On One with Angela Stanton King | Episode 15

(00:00) Impact of Abortion in Black Community

(05:42) Uniting for Life

(15:35) Surviving Trauma, Fighting for Justice

(27:03) From Homeless to Advocate

(32:17) Fighting for Equal Treatment in America

(42:38) Debunking Abortion Myths in Black Community

(51:17) Unveiling Bias in Abortion Reporting

(01:01:57) Uniting Black Community Through Politics

(01:11:05) Racial Injustice and Political Deception

(01:19:13) Awakening to Pro-Life Beliefs

(01:28:20) Historical Patterns of Medical Injustice

(01:39:45) Exposing the Dark Side of Abortion

(01:51:25) Celebrating Motherhood and Empowering Communities

(01:56:26) Grateful





Angela Stanton King is a formidable voice for the unborn who has saved 94 babies from being aborted by giving desperate mother’s another choice - one she says changed her friend RFK Jr’s views on abortion. Her story moved Pres Donald Trump to ban women from being chained during childbirth in prison and her foundation, Auntie Angie's House is fighting for the life of every child it can save. Find out how Angela’s journey brought her to the doorstep of Martin Luther King Jr. and why she believes the black community was deceived into killing its own - by design.





Paid Sponsorship: CHOQ - Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your Male or Female Vitality STAQ by using code LARA. https://choq.com/#lara