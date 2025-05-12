BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Right To Life: One On One with Angela Stanton King | Episode 15
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
179 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 16 hours ago

(00:00) Impact of Abortion in Black Community

(05:42) Uniting for Life

(15:35) Surviving Trauma, Fighting for Justice

(27:03) From Homeless to Advocate

(32:17) Fighting for Equal Treatment in America

(42:38) Debunking Abortion Myths in Black Community

(51:17) Unveiling Bias in Abortion Reporting

(01:01:57) Uniting Black Community Through Politics

(01:11:05) Racial Injustice and Political Deception

(01:19:13) Awakening to Pro-Life Beliefs

(01:28:20) Historical Patterns of Medical Injustice

(01:39:45) Exposing the Dark Side of Abortion

(01:51:25) Celebrating Motherhood and Empowering Communities

(01:56:26) Grateful


Angela Stanton King is a formidable voice for the unborn who has saved 94 babies from being aborted by giving desperate mother’s another choice - one she says changed her friend RFK Jr’s views on abortion. Her story moved Pres Donald Trump to ban women from being chained during childbirth in prison and her foundation, Auntie Angie's House is fighting for the life of every child it can save. Find out how Angela’s journey brought her to the doorstep of Martin Luther King Jr. and why she believes the black community was deceived into killing its own - by design.


Paid Sponsorship: CHOQ - Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your Male or Female Vitality STAQ by using code LARA. https://choq.com/#lara

Keywords
lara loganangela stanton kinggoing rogue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy