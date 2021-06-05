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Katie Hopkins: Portugal and the UK governments traffic light bullsh*t
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21 views • June 05, 2021
https://youtu.be/q4zS2e-wFTU
Katie Hopkins, English Columnist / political commentator and former business woman tells what she thinks about the governments decision to change the covid status of Portugal, with NO evidence to justify the decision.
Katie Hopkins, English Columnist / political commentator and former business woman tells what she thinks about the governments decision to change the covid status of Portugal, with NO evidence to justify the decision.
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