More Evidence the Vaccine is a Destroyer and People Were the Guinea Pigs

Does the Pfizer documents show they lied about mRNA (messenger RNA). Instead they used 'modified' RNA. There is a major difference so please watch the video to find out more.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - NEW PROOF VACCINES ARE HARMFUL?

https://americasvoice.news/video/68179/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



