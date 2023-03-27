Create New Account
Reforming informed consent, amending pharma trial ethics, and increasing autism awareness| Ep. 10
We The Patriots USA
Published a day ago |

Reforming informed consent, amending pharma trial ethics, and increasing autism awareness| Ep. 10Dr. Christina Park is a Cellular and Molecular Biologist who may be best known for speaking out during the pandemic about the suppressed scientific data needed for informed consent. However, Dr. Parks has been a leader in the science community in educating en-mass the risks not adequately conveyed with CDC-recommended vaccinations on the schedule for many years! She also dedicates her time to the Board of Directors for REACT Inc, a non-profit created to increase awareness and fund individual and family treatment protocols for autism and other neurological disorders, developmental disorders, and chronic illness.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

podcastspharmafree

