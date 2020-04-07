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LONDON REAL - DAVID ICKE - THE CORONA VIRUS CONSPIRACY_HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS & DESTROY OUR ECONOMY
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346 views • April 07, 2020
LONDON REAL KEPT GETTING THIS TAKEN DOWN BUT I MANAGED TO GET A COPY OF IT WHILE IT WAS STREAMING.
SO I HAVE PUT FAITH IN BRIGHTEON BECAUSE FREE SPEECH LIVES HERE, IN HOPE IT DOESN'T GET REMOVED!
LETS's SEE IF FREE SPEECH DOES LIVE HERE!
PASS THIS VIDEO ALONG TO ANYONE YOU KNOW AND GET THE WORD OUT.
SO I HAVE PUT FAITH IN BRIGHTEON BECAUSE FREE SPEECH LIVES HERE, IN HOPE IT DOESN'T GET REMOVED!
LETS's SEE IF FREE SPEECH DOES LIVE HERE!
PASS THIS VIDEO ALONG TO ANYONE YOU KNOW AND GET THE WORD OUT.
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