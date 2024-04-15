Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Tells Traumatic Childhood of Being Buried Alive - Jimmi Toro

Jimmi Toro was the victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse as a child, and it can be hard for the average American to understand the depth of depravity that is taking place, sometimes, in their own backyard. Jimmi is now an American contemporary artist, composer, and author who survived the extreme horror of abuse like being buried alive with a dead corpse as a young boy. He has found healing in his art and has created Rescue 11, an organization dedicated to helping children escape from abusive situations. Jimmi discusses his traumatic childhood and how his SRA abusers hide their evil deeds from the world. He also reveals who was guilty of these heinous crimes, and why SRA abusers are so good at hiding their tracks.
TAKEAWAYS
Abusers will routinely threaten children to ensure that their crimes remain secret
Suppressed childhood trauma in men can resurface decades later, even in their 50s, but women usually experience this decades earlier
Frighteningly, many of these abusers look like average, everyday people to an objective outsider
SRA participants have mastered the art of stealing and abusing children without getting caught
