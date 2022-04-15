Learn About the Future of Bioweapons and Medical Tyranny Mandates Before It's Too Late!

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Dr. Richard Fleming of https://www.flemingmethod.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the future of bioweapons and medical tyranny mandates.
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