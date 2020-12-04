THE RAW DEAL: MUCK-RAKING JOURNALIST MARYAM HENEINTHE RAW DEAL (1 DECEMBER 2020)

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Muck-Raking Journalist Maryam Henein, who made a wonderful impression upon host and callers alike, where she is one of the few true investigative journalists still around (and for which she has been blacklisted and censored). Discussion of the stolen election and the fake pandemic, among other issues of the day. As Orwell observed, in times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act! Great calls from Giuseppe, Paul and Brew. We look forward to having her back.