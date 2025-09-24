Healing For The Fractured Soul 39: When Life Gives You Lemons: How Not to Be Sour

We are continuing our in-depth exploration of Dissociative Identities. How do we access the healthy parts of us to deal with hard situations? The Christian Church is fairly binary in its teachings on emotional responses to difficult situations. Either you walk perfectly in the Spirit or your flesh. But what if a part of you desperately wants to walk in the Spirit but can't access peace or faith in the moment? You may have a personality split that only knows one way of handling situations under pressure. God has a way into His arms, no matter what comes our way; we may have a short circuit to getting to His answers. Tonight, we will go over how and why this happens and how to make new pathways for healthy mindsets and broken mindsets to share valuable information to help come out on top when life throws lemons. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-39/

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Vocl: https://vocl.com/profile/127228

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%