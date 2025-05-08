Today, Germany BANS citizens from singing Soviet-era songs & displaying Victory symbols - with historical film from 1945

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Germany BANS its citizens from singing Soviet-era songs and displaying Victory symbols - Todays Germany, May 8th. 2025, reminiscent like 1945.
'Historical film. Anyone who loves freedom owes such a debt to the Red Army that it can never be repaid' — seems Germany has completely forgotten this quote by Ernest Hemingway
Pinnacle of democracy, right?