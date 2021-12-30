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Living on Little. Lighting the Wood Stove. Unique DIY Sci-Fi Home Made Fireplace Screen.
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81 views • December 30, 2021
Lighting Wood Stove. Unique Home Made Fireplace Screen. Sci-Fi Light Show
Got too cold... had to have heat. Winters here again. !
Recorded a few years ago when I was broke, hunkering down and gas was $3.50+ so Town and Kin were too many mpg away. I still live in the same home and Woods. Save my pennies. Eventuality I got my old weights out and started lifting weights again. Best move I made ! Miss that Radio Show !
Got too cold... had to have heat. Winters here again. !
Recorded a few years ago when I was broke, hunkering down and gas was $3.50+ so Town and Kin were too many mpg away. I still live in the same home and Woods. Save my pennies. Eventuality I got my old weights out and started lifting weights again. Best move I made ! Miss that Radio Show !
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