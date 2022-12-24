Create New Account
Aos que estão se cansando de fazer o bem (Canal JESUS é Santo) Rosaine Scruff
JESUS é Santo
Published 19 hours ago

Então disse o rei: Que honra e distinção se deu por isso a Mardoqueu? E os servos do rei, que ministravam junto a ele, disseram: NADA LHE FOI FEITO. (Ester 6: 3)

E não nos cansemos de fazer bem, porque a seu tempo ceifaremos, se não houvermos desfalecido. (Gálatas 6: 9)

Amai, pois, a vossos inimigos, e fazei bem, e emprestai, sem nada esperardes, e será grande o vosso galardão, e sereis filhos do Altíssimo; porque ele é benigno até para com os ingratos e maus. (Lucas 6: 35)

Site oficial: https://www.jesusesanto.com



jesusvoltamensagempazsantoanimofazerbem cansandoesperancaaliviovinda

