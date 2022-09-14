HOCKEY PLAYER DROPS DEAD DURING HOCKEY GAME IN RUSSIA

A 48-year old by the name of Konstantin Moruga collapsed during his hockey game and sadly could not be revived.
The incident took place in Novgorod Oblast, a area in Russia during a amateur hockey game on Sunday evening. The cause of death was revealed as ''cardiac arrest''. Multiple players surrounded Mr. Konstantin in hopes to get his heart beating again but sadly they were unable to do so.
Source @Covid BC
