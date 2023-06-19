WILL IT BE ON YOUR HANDS? | 6-19-2023

Show #1915

Links from today's LIVE show:

Juneteenth: https://www.npr.org/2023/06/19/1182921169/juneteenth-longtime-holiday

Unavoidably Unsafe: https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/unavoidably-unsafe-rfk-jr-reveals

DC pride parade, 9 things I saw: https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/06/15/i-went-to-dcs-pride-parade-here-are-9-things-i-saw/

Cal Zastrow saves babies: https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/doj-indicts-prolifers-with-cal-zastrow-living-exponentially-hosted-by-eileen-tesch/

Young people are dying, Myocarditis, cardiac arrest: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-killer-vaccine-people-are-dying-all-over-the-world-its-a-criminal-undertaking/5800358

Ruben Israel: https://www.facebook.com/ruben.israel.5/photos

Psalm 9: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+9&version=KJV

psalm 92: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+92&version=KJV

Matthew 4:1-11 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+4%3A1-11&version=KJV

Hebrews 4:15 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews+4%3A15&version=KJV

Psalms 20: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+20&version=KJV

Ezekiel 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel+3&version=KJV

James 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James+1&version=KJV

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop