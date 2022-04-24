The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 18

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



WHICH GETS MORE coverage in the media: the singular instance of one solitary Jew, Leo Frank (who was duly convicted of the sex murder of a young girl), being lynched — or the literally hundreds of Black men lynched around the same time in the South without even the pretense of a trial, and often for such insubstantial and unsupportable accusations as “wild talk” or “pay dispute”? You may be sure that throughout the 20th and into the 21st century, it is the single case of a Jew being lynched that receives the lion’s share of publicity, the many hundreds of Black lynching victims getting next to none. This tells us a great deal about who runs the media, and about the real power dynamics in today’s America. (ILLUSTRATION: Lynching in Lee County, Georgia, January, 1916, based on an actual photograph)



In this, the eighteenth audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn of the almost unbelievable disregard for the legal and civil rights of Black people in Georgia’s courts of that time, and the near-impossibility of Black men and women obtaining even the most rudimentary legal representation, to say nothing of anything remotely resembling the gold-plated legal defense and investigative teams marshaled by the Jewish community for Leo Frank, including the full support of many major daily newspapers, periodicals, and New York publishing houses.



This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 18 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 18 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.