EMERGENCY UPDATE!!! NEW ZEALAND WHISTLEBLOWER RAIDED!!!
Published 18 hours ago

Journalist Liz Gunn releases an official statement advising the NZ Ministry of Health Whistleblower and person working with him have both been raided by police.

Liz Gunn reports police are still surrounding the Whistleblowers’ home after several hours following the raid.

Gunn calls for the New Zealand government to call off this tyrannical response and give the Whistleblower the honour and respect he deserves as a national hero.

Please share this video everywhere for the sake of the safety of all involved in bringing this crucial COVID injection data to the world!

