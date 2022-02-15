© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 644 – Students Told To Describe Sexual ‘Likes’ & ‘Dislikes’ With Pizza Toppings
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • February 15, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Connecticut, where an area middle school is doing damage control after eighth-grade students were given a sex-ed assignment asking them to select pizza toppings describing their sexual "likes" and "dislikes."
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.