X22 REPORT Ep. 3100a - Green New Deal Failing, Credit Drying Up, Restructuring Coming
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3100a - June 23, 2023

Green New Deal Failing, Credit Drying Up, Restructuring Coming


The Green New Deal is dead on arrival. Now the lithium producers say they won't be able to make the batteries. The fake food industry is in trouble, they are failing one by one. As we approach the collapse of the system, the credit collapse might push the system over the edge. Restructuring coming.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


