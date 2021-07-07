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Fire From the Pulpit - Calling All Sampsons
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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10 views • July 07, 2021
American pastor confronts Deep State swamp, head on with his firey sermon.

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Clip courtesy of And We Know channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/fijBvKGDYYOM/



DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.


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