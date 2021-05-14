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Relatively simple but large oblivion on early medical therapy for COVID-19. suppression of compassionate care to patients in order to prepare the population for mass vaccination.
Self-Government
Self-Government
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370 views • May 14, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG

Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517

Rumble — Tucker Carlson seemed genuinely surprised at the relatively simple but large oblivion on early medical therapy for COVID-19. How could our public health agency staffers have overlooked such a huge and vital component to any pandemic response? How could they have let so many patients suffer to the point of asphyxia and hospitalization? What Tucker came to understand was this has not been an error of omission, but very intentional, suppression of compassionate care to patients in order to prepare the population for mass vaccination.

Listen to 'The McCullough Report' heard on the America Out Loud Talk Radio Network. There is always much more to learn back at America Out Loud: https://americaoutloud.com.
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treasonfbiciafox newssean hannitydojluciferianismmsnbcanderson coopercbsseditionabcliarsoperation mockingbirdnprsubversivenews-maxccncia control of mainstream mediaintelligent communitycontrolled opposition media
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