FAMILY SEES GIANTS IN BACK YARD( FALLEN ARE COMING WITH WORMWOOD) / 2 SUNS BY ME OHIO / ANTICHRIST / READ👇

Today is now 6/14/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video the first few minutes starts off with some real chat with me and giving a little description in the opening what my videos about.. you'll see the new story making headlines with 2 separate pieces of footage coming out what others are calling an "alien" in reality something 3 dimensional and fallen demonic and fallen if is real footage as I feel it is. You'll see a younger guy and his friends and family describing a situation where something landed in their back yard I believe in Las Vegas Nevada region strangely where our very secretive base is or was there. Did the government set this up purposely or it just happened to have occured at the perfect timing right after as you'll see a military guy their calling a whistle blower came out days ago on national news stating that our country ( the USA) needs to release the information on the retrieved crashed real UFOs that we have. Well that's been well known public for years. Now this situation as you'll see one picture someone shared showing a being that looks tall and green with dark black eyes as many of them are described as. Though in clear footage something looking way different with crazy almost double eyes when it blinks and a monkeys face with a demonic foreign looking body you'll see in footage behind a fence and you'll see the date under the video is around the actual timing this occurence took place where supposedly the kid and friends and family saw creatures in their back yard, the young man says two. And he says the beings blinded his eyes putting him in a trance so that he couldn't see either them or their craft clearly which yes that's reality as in the movie predator the demonic alien thing in the movie cloaked itself in the jungle. Our governments globally have that technology due to real fallen angels. Real demonic fallen blood lines working with our top men and women thats Above all world governments as many insiders have openly said it and fact that if the public was told full truth people honestly would riot wanting all leaders out in a heartbeat from the lies and cover ups that have oxcured since long long ago. So you'll see that. As said I would speak on the coming man biblically me and others by the THOUSANDS globally have seen in dreams/visions from christ ( not anyone else) being seen but one man alone to return as the biblical lawless one. The son of perdition. The one humanity will worship. The one now a top political guy said the guy I'm speaking of can run now as vice president saying pretty much the 22nd ammendment cant stop any ex leader from being vice president even if they were already a president 2 terms. You'll see facts and footage many have seen and many haven't seen though you're being warned now. You'll see my footage from days ago catching I know for sure 1 planet x system body near the sun at sunrise I caught days ago 4 to 5 days ago. And you'll see at least 1 possible other planet x system body and 2 restrictions or 2 flares near the sun also at sunrise days ago over northwest ohio 10 minutes from toledo ohio caught by me... plus more.... if dont want truth dont watch my videos it's quite simple. I'm not always right and I'm no prophet and surely not God. Though the goal of my channel is to teach you all God is love mercy light and forgiveness....... and to warn what's coming..

And to bring anyone I can to christ to be saved. Someone who's been physically attacked so bad in my past by VERY REAL demons to the point of bleeding I can say personally there's a real hell, heaven and good angels and fallen ones and demons. There's also other creations God has made a TON more that fall in neither category I mentioned and that's fact despite Christians say all is just an angel or demon. Though yes most are angels. Gods own and satan's own though God made a whole lot more than them and us. Someone who has seen christ's face with light pouring from it as people describe in death experiences clinically brain and heart dead and that matches the bible stating jesus christ's face shines like the sun I can say personally as bible says. God is LIGHT and in him is no darkness at all.... who is your messiah? Choose wisely...





