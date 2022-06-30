You Are The Solution

People are frustrated in the united States. They see the injustices taking place and they want justice. Sadly, the majority of us have never been taught what our civic duties and the power that we wield as the People in this land. David Zuniga has spent countless hours, along with many others forming Tactical Civics to help the average person be a part of the solution to the problems we are facing currently by educating those around them and then implementing a plan to take their own counties back by first installing the Grand Jury and then the constitutional law enforcement, which is the militia. He joins me in this episode for an overview of Tactical Civics, the grand jury and the militia.

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