Step-by-Step How-To: Deep Clean and Maintain Your Dan Wesson Model 15-2

In this video, we're going to show you how to deep clean and maintain the Dan Wesson Model 15-2 revolver. This gun is one of the most classic revolvers out there and is a great choice for anyone looking for a strong and reliable weapon.
If you're looking to keep your Dan Wesson Model 15-2 in top condition, then this video is for you! We'll show you how to clean and oil the gun, remove and replace the barrel, and much more. By the end of this video, you'll know how to take care of your favorite revolver!
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
00:15 Disassembly - Grips
00:23 Disassembly - Barrel
01:44 Disassembly - Sideplate
02:45 Disassembly - Mainspring tension
03:36 Disassembly - Hand
03:43 Disassembly - Releasing tension on the Trigger Return Spring
04:10 Disassembly - Trigger
04:36 Disassembly - Connector and Hand Spring
05:04 Disassembly - Removing the Hammer
05:17 Disassembly - Hammer
06:26 Disassembly - Removing the Cylinder
07:26 Disassembly - Remove the bolt
07:50 Disassembly - Cylinder Alignment Ball
08:16 Disassembly - firing pin
08:58 Disassembly - Remove the mainspring
09:35 Disassembly - Cylinder and Crane
11:32 Deep Cleaning - Degrease Parts
13:00 Deep Cleaning - Barrel Lead Removal
13:49 Deep Cleaning - Cylinder Carbon Removal
15:08 Deep Cleaning - Barrel clean and lube
15:56 Deep Cleaning - Cylinder Chambers
16:10 Deep Cleaning - Rust
18:02 Reassembly - Crane and Cylinder
20:58 Reassembly - Mainspring
22:06 Reassembly - Firing Pin
23:27 Reassembly - Cylinder Alignment Ball
24:16 Reassembly - Trigger and Connector
24:53 Reassembly - Bolt and Trigger Install into the frame
25:21 Reassembly - Hammer
26:29 Reassembly - Install Hammer in Frame
27:02 Reassembly - Trigger return spring
27:30 Reassembly - Crane and Cylinder
28:36 Reassembly - Install the Hand
29:21 Reassembly - Sideplate
30:30 Reassembly - Barrel
31:49 Reassembly - Grips
32:22 Final Thoughts
