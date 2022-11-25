Step-by-Step How-To: Deep Clean and Maintain Your Dan Wesson Model 15-2

In this video, we're going to show you how to deep clean and maintain the Dan Wesson Model 15-2 revolver. This gun is one of the most classic revolvers out there and is a great choice for anyone looking for a strong and reliable weapon.





If you're looking to keep your Dan Wesson Model 15-2 in top condition, then this video is for you! We'll show you how to clean and oil the gun, remove and replace the barrel, and much more. By the end of this video, you'll know how to take care of your favorite revolver!





An article about the tools used in the video can be found at:

https://trb.fyi/dan-wesson-model-15-gunsmithing---tools-used-in-our-videos





#revolver #danwesson #gun





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

00:15 Disassembly - Grips

00:23 Disassembly - Barrel

01:44 Disassembly - Sideplate

02:45 Disassembly - Mainspring tension

03:36 Disassembly - Hand

03:43 Disassembly - Releasing tension on the Trigger Return Spring

04:10 Disassembly - Trigger

04:36 Disassembly - Connector and Hand Spring

05:04 Disassembly - Removing the Hammer

05:17 Disassembly - Hammer

06:26 Disassembly - Removing the Cylinder

07:26 Disassembly - Remove the bolt

07:50 Disassembly - Cylinder Alignment Ball

08:16 Disassembly - firing pin

08:58 Disassembly - Remove the mainspring

09:35 Disassembly - Cylinder and Crane

11:32 Deep Cleaning - Degrease Parts

13:00 Deep Cleaning - Barrel Lead Removal

13:49 Deep Cleaning - Cylinder Carbon Removal

15:08 Deep Cleaning - Barrel clean and lube

15:56 Deep Cleaning - Cylinder Chambers

16:10 Deep Cleaning - Rust

18:02 Reassembly - Crane and Cylinder

20:58 Reassembly - Mainspring

22:06 Reassembly - Firing Pin

23:27 Reassembly - Cylinder Alignment Ball

24:16 Reassembly - Trigger and Connector

24:53 Reassembly - Bolt and Trigger Install into the frame

25:21 Reassembly - Hammer

26:29 Reassembly - Install Hammer in Frame

27:02 Reassembly - Trigger return spring

27:30 Reassembly - Crane and Cylinder

28:36 Reassembly - Install the Hand

29:21 Reassembly - Sideplate

30:30 Reassembly - Barrel

31:49 Reassembly - Grips

32:22 Final Thoughts





