Ukraine Kill List Against Children & Journalists

"There is no doubt that this list does promote violence, and the killing of anybody on that list, he noted, adding that there are “over 300 children” on that kill list right now... There should be more pressure from western countries to take down this list, [which is] promoting violence against children and journalists through an extremist behavior and ideology.” - Press TV





This is not the first time Ukraine has done this. They placed our friend, Xavier Lerma, a Pravda journalist, on a list to be arrested and kill list just for writing the truth about Ukraine back in 2014-2015:

https://english.pravda.ru/opinion/129672-obama_admits_ukraine_coup/

https://english.pravda.ru/opinion/128606-anti_maidan/

https://english.pravda.ru/opinion/130973-texan_fights_tyranny_ukraine/