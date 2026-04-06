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Artificial Intelligence has come to dominate the headlines today. Will it bring in a glorious future of prosperity and innovation? Or will it unleash hellish destruction and the extinction of humanity?
This video explores the amazing origins and development of Artificial Intelligence into a formidable asset, establishing America as an undefeatable, global superpower. We look at the AI trends, and compare them with the ancient Biblical prophecies to come to a harrowing conclusion!
This is one video you must see!
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website: https://signsfromheaven.org/
00:00Introduction
01:34Neural Networks
06:23AI Learns How to Improve Itself
12:10Misaligned and Evil AI Models
24:06Religious Attitudes and Biblical Prophecies
35:46Discarding AI Safety
43:04The US Government Takes Control of AI