The IMAGE of the BEAST

Artificial Intelligence has come to dominate the headlines today. Will it bring in a glorious future of prosperity and innovation? Or will it unleash hellish destruction and the extinction of humanity?

This video explores the amazing origins and development of Artificial Intelligence into a formidable asset, establishing America as an undefeatable, global superpower. We look at the AI trends, and compare them with the ancient Biblical prophecies to come to a harrowing conclusion!

This is one video you must see!





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