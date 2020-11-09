Twenty Dollar Bill : Hidden Symbology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Owl demon on his forehead 0:38
0:52 some antler creature head
Snake eye 1:03
1:14 blue devil/baphomet, goes into a double headed eagle
1:42 goat head/baphomet head
2:53 nuclear football
1:58 pyramid/energy field/nuclear blast mushroom cloud
2:22 above view of bridge blowing up
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlo0qlYQvWA
dr savage84