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Extinction: Dr Kaufman Exposes The HIV/AIDS Agenda, Vaccine Deaths and Terrain Theory
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225 views • March 30, 2022
Extinction: Dr Kaufman Exposes The HIV/AIDS Agenda, Vaccine Deaths and Terrain Theory
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. meets with Josh from the World Alternative Media to explain the terrain theory discussed in the recently released Terrain documentary. Josh and Dr. Andy get deep into the inconsistencies in controversial topics such as HIV/AIDS. Dr. Andy brings new light to perspectives on illness and the psychological effects of modern medical agendas.
Absolutely..."They"...plan decades ahead...make their contribution then their inductees or bloodlines follow their work....
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Elg7PhdPTutS/
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. meets with Josh from the World Alternative Media to explain the terrain theory discussed in the recently released Terrain documentary. Josh and Dr. Andy get deep into the inconsistencies in controversial topics such as HIV/AIDS. Dr. Andy brings new light to perspectives on illness and the psychological effects of modern medical agendas.
Absolutely..."They"...plan decades ahead...make their contribution then their inductees or bloodlines follow their work....
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Elg7PhdPTutS/
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