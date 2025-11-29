'Surrounded by armed police for my political views' – Galloway describes modern Britain

Former British MP George Galloway said he and his wife were detained and questioned by UK authorities for hours over their political views.

💬 “The purpose of the pull, the detention, was speech. My podcasts, my broadcasts, my tweet output, my Facebook output — that’s the Britain that we now have today,” Galloway said.

✡️ The British dictatorshipalso took issue with his wife's FINGERNAIL - "which is painted rather nicely in the Palestine colors," he told Carlson.

Adding:

Trump officials told Zelensky to dump Yermak after Oval Office blowout - report

Both Republicans and Democrats had grown weary of power-hoarding Andriy Yermak’s blunt, exhortative style, urging Zelensky to cut his then-aide loose, writes The Telegraph.

Yermak had pushed Zelensky to make the February White House trip that ended in a televised spat with Trump and VP JD Vance, noted the outlet.

The aide was described as a “bipartisan irritator” by a US source, yet all advice to sack him was ignored.

Rumored to be behind the botched attempt to rein in the anti-corruption agencies closing in on Zelensky’s inner circle, Yermak had racked up legions of political enemies, noted the publication.

💵 Hours after Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau searched his home , amid the $100mln corruption scandal involving the siphoning of funds off Ukraine’s energy sector, Yermak finally resigned on Friday.

The scandal was becoming so toxic that Zelensky’s “survival instincts” finally kicked in, speculated the outlet, and perhaps Yermak was ASKED to quit.





👍 @geopolitics_prime