Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
❗️BURISMA⚡️Funds Received Through the Oil and Gas company BURISMA Holdings, Operating in Ukraine - Were Used for the ATTACKS in RUSSIA - the Investigative Committee
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1018 Subscribers
109 views
Published 19 hours ago

❗️⚡️Funds received through the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, operating in Ukraine, were used for terrorist attacks in Russia - the Investigative Committee.

We all know that the big guy got 10% and Hunter worked there. 

Read more here...

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2024/04/09/russia-says-investigating-senior-us-nato-officials-for-financing-terrorism-a84787

https://oversight.house.gov/the-bidens-influence-peddling-timeline/

https://oversight.house.gov/blog/joe-biden-met-nearly-every-foreign-associate-funneling-his-family-millions%EF%BF%BC/



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket