❗️⚡️Funds received through the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, operating in Ukraine, were used for terrorist attacks in Russia - the Investigative Committee.
We all know that the big guy got 10% and Hunter worked there.
Read more here...
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2024/04/09/russia-says-investigating-senior-us-nato-officials-for-financing-terrorism-a84787
https://oversight.house.gov/the-bidens-influence-peddling-timeline/
https://oversight.house.gov/blog/joe-biden-met-nearly-every-foreign-associate-funneling-his-family-millions%EF%BF%BC/
