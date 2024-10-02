© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Helene in Western, NC
From my friends in Asheville:
-The hospital can no longer sterilize equipment.
-There are so many bodies in cars you can NOT count. Bodies are laying everywhere.
-There is NO AID except rescues
-100 times more dire than Katrina
-Rescue hasn’t even started in most areas
-Literally Gov Roy Cooper is doing nothing but sent 500 reservists
-Zero federal help there
-Last night CNN cut off Asheville spokesman when she started to criticize the response from Roy Cooper and Biden
-Death Toll from Katrina about 1,600. This will be WAY past y that. There are thousands missing.