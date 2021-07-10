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LUCIFERASE BEING PICKED UP BY MORE PEOPLE THAT GLOW IN THE DARK - GRAPHENE OXIDE WILL DO THAT.
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139 views • July 10, 2021
They are magnetic, they can light up light bulbs and they glow in the dark now. Safe and effective? No. Just effective.
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