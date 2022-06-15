Is Bitcoin Crashing? | Making Sense of the Madness

Is Bitcoin a thing of the past?





Joe Biden is implementing a new policy on the crypto market causing the biggest crash that it has seen since its inception.





Kirk Elliot joins sean morgan to talk about the impact of Joe Biden’s policies and how his attempts at fixing the inflation he created are actually making the market worse. It is making the stock market fall even further than in the great depression.





Learn how to PROTECT your savings from inflation! https://americanmediaperiscope.com/meet-the-economist/





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3QmWUVa

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