© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 9, 2022
Dr. Paul Thomas is under threat by the Oregon Medical Board for publishing eye-opening, real-world data on his thousands of vaccinated, and unvaccinated patients. But, Dr. Paul is fighting back.
#DrDrew #DrPaulThomas #MedicalMisinformation #ORMedicalBoard #DrPaulsFight #OMB
POSTED: September 9, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jeffb-doctor-sues-oregon-medical-board-for-35-million.html