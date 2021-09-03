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Λόγος περὶ δειλίας Ἁγίου Ἰωάννου τῆς Κλίμακος» καὶ σχόλια Μητροπολίτου Μόρφου κ. Νεοφύτου
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82 views • September 03, 2021
Σχόλια Μητροπολίτου Μόρφου κ. Νεοφύτου περὶ τοῦ «Λόγου περὶ δειλίας τοῦ Ἁγίου Ἰωάννου τῆς Κλίμακος» στὴν Ἀγρυπνία, κατὰ τὸν πανηγυρικὸ Ἑσπερινὸ τῆς ἑορτῆς τοῦ Ἁγίου Μάμα, πολιούχου ἁγίου τῆς Μόρφου, ποὺ τελέσθηκε στὸν ὑπὸ ἀνέγερση ἱερὸ ναὸ τοῦ Ἁγίου Αὐξιβίου Α΄ Ἐπισκόπου Σόλων τοῦ θαυματουργοῦ στὴν κοινότητα τοῦ Ἀστρομερίτη (01.09.2021).
Ψάλλει χορὸς ἱεροψαλτῶν τῆς Ἱερᾶς Μητροπόλεως Μόρφου μὲ χοράρχη τὸν πρωτοψάλτη κ. Μάριο Ἀντωνίο
Ψάλλει χορὸς ἱεροψαλτῶν τῆς Ἱερᾶς Μητροπόλεως Μόρφου μὲ χοράρχη τὸν πρωτοψάλτη κ. Μάριο Ἀντωνίο
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