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60 Minutes Australia: Former Sydney schoolgirl’s mission to expose sick satanic ‘rape culture’ [28.04.2021]
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212 views • April 28, 2021
Note: 'The New Normal'... Nice to see I'm not alone to see what is happing in this sick satanic world, and that the young people slowly beginning to wake up. Our children are being manipulated that this sick behavior is the 'norm' - and they taking it all in (Generation Z for Zombies)
This sick shit is also going on here in Denmark, I see it with the people I meet and know, and they don't even hide it, they bragging about it. #WakeTheFuckUp
Chanel Contos, an advocate against sexual assault, discusses the strict gender norms and pressure placed in society and why it is essential to identify and correct poor behavioural patterns early on, to avoid any confusion when it comes to the meaning of consent.
'Ritual Public Shaming' by Paul Joseph Watson [4 Sept 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5yw9qlcO3KBS/
8,729 views • Apr 28, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.16 M subscribers
https://youtu.be/d7X9RPFAapQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/60Minutes9/videos
This sick shit is also going on here in Denmark, I see it with the people I meet and know, and they don't even hide it, they bragging about it. #WakeTheFuckUp
Chanel Contos, an advocate against sexual assault, discusses the strict gender norms and pressure placed in society and why it is essential to identify and correct poor behavioural patterns early on, to avoid any confusion when it comes to the meaning of consent.
'Ritual Public Shaming' by Paul Joseph Watson [4 Sept 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5yw9qlcO3KBS/
8,729 views • Apr 28, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.16 M subscribers
https://youtu.be/d7X9RPFAapQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/60Minutes9/videos
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