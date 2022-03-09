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EMERGENCY TUESDAY BROADCAST: Pentagon Wargame Predicts 1 Billion Killed in Ukraine/Nato/Russia War – FULL SHOW 3/8/22
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553 views • March 09, 2022
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The European Union, The World Economic Forum, and the UN all officially announce that they will use the Russia conflict as a smokescreen to implement “The Great Reset and the end of fossil fuel use!” Tune in to this must watch/share edition of The Alex Jones Show to learn what the globalists are planning next and how to stop them! Also, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other special guests are joining today’s bombshell broadcast! Tune in NOW!
For all the latest hardhitting live video go to https://www.infowars.com/show/
The European Union, The World Economic Forum, and the UN all officially announce that they will use the Russia conflict as a smokescreen to implement “The Great Reset and the end of fossil fuel use!” Tune in to this must watch/share edition of The Alex Jones Show to learn what the globalists are planning next and how to stop them! Also, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other special guests are joining today’s bombshell broadcast! Tune in NOW!
For all the latest hardhitting live video go to https://www.infowars.com/show/
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