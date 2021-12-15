© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Practical Health In Times Such As These – What’s Up Prof? 94
Follow
0
Share
Report
143 views • December 15, 2021
In Episode 94 we discuss some practical natural remedies and ingredients that can be used to help with health issues. Especially for the time we are entering, it is necessary to equip ourselves with knowledge to be able to deal with a time of crisis when all earthly support is cut off.
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.