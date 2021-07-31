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Jesus the Cornerstone - Build on Him, or Be Crushed by Him
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10 views • July 31, 2021
The sermon on the mount is one of the greatest discourses in history, yet hardly anyone can recite any commands of Jesus given in that sermon. The sermon on the mount ends with the parable of the wise and foolish builders, showing that obedience to the teachings of Jesus is a vital part of our salvation. This comparison of false vs. true Christianity exposes a worldwide conspiracy against Jesus. And it is most active within so-called Christian circles.
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