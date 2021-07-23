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SPYING ON YOUR TRASH: AI + Dumpster Cams for the Circular Economy
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40 views • July 23, 2021
It's true - they are looking through your trash! Waste Management companies are deploying trucks and dumpsters armed with cameras and AI to monitor your waste. Billionaires like Carlos Slim, George Soros and Bill Gates (plus Blackrock and Vanguard) have ALL invested heavily in these companies to fundamentally transform waste and recycling into the "circular economy" championed by the World Economic Forum. This presages a system like China's, where throwing away excessive food waste will penalize your social credit score. In this Ice Age Farmer report, Christian shines a light on this and the myriad other "bars" coming together to form a neo-feudal "prison" system -- even as you sit in the comfort of your home. It's time to put an end to this.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/...
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FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
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