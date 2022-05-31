Scientists, professors and professionals who dispute the Darwinian they and dare to speak of an intelligent creation are losing their jobs, never to be able to get another within an educational facility

Or, in some cases, the scientific fields.



So, this is proof of how we as humanity have actively, by design, been more than lied to when it comes to who we are and where we come from.



Indeed, this possibility, in my opinion, leads to the most critical question.



Who are our collective leaders, who all seem to read from the same script,



Who have all signed away our sovereignty to the NWO, and who are their minions in the education, health, military, judiciary, and intelligence actively leading us to the slave quarters, or the slaughterhouse.



It is time to wake up