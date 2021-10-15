Work Stoppages Caused by Vaccine Mandate Quickly Spread to 21 Airlines

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10/11/2021 Southwest lied about the reason for the cancellation of 2000 flights. Jack Posobiec revealed that it was caused by a pulling out against vaccine mandates initiated by their pilots, which is now spreading rapidly to 21 airlines and Amtrak.