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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking attack on Lebanon that left a town erased from the map and caused people in Israel to record seismic activity on the Richter Scale.





Israel dropped one of the largest bombs in modern military history on Lebanon recently, causing earthquakes to register in other countries. Their reasoning behind this was to "destroy Hezbollah tunnels." This clearly wiped out countless civilians.





Israel who has historically built many of the tunnels they've destroyed in Gaza as an excuse to bomb hospitals has been pummeling Lebanon DESPITE a peace deal being signed, handing them large swaths of land.





4,278 have been killed and 12,196 people wounded in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2nd.





Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will NOT leave South Lebanon and will indeed be taking more land as long as Hezbollah exists. Hezbollah is a militia built by Lebanese due to Israeli restrictions on Lebanese defense.





Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says Shi'ite villages must "disappear."





This is a deliberate attack on specific groups of people which constitutes a genocide.





Meanwhile, the Iran Deal continues to fall apart as Israel continues to double down on their aggression.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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