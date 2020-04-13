This is my bug out bag system, these are all additions to my get home bag in case I have to leave my home for a few days to a week. If the worst of things happen I can utilize the contents of both systems to compile a true bug out bag if necessary. If the latter was to come to pass the comfort items will have to be ditched and the bag will then be set up to get to my bug out location.



After I recorded this I realized that I talked too long and for some reason was on some sort of tirade. I'll record a much better version in the hopefully near future.