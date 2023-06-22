X22 REPORT Ep. 3098a - Trump Has The Constitutional Authority To Use Impoundment To Remove The Globalists

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3098a - June 21, 2023
Trump Has The Constitutional Authority To Use Impoundment To Remove The Globalists
The Dutch farmers and government negotiations have broken down, the farmers are going to push back with protests. UK debt higher than in 1961. Trump is going to use the impoundment to destroy the [CB]/[DS] and globalists.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.