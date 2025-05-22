BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US War on Yemen Exposes Limits of American Military Might
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9989 followers
120 views • 24 hours ago

References:

TWZ - What Air Defenses Do The Houthis In Yemen Actually Have? (Apr. 2025):

https://www.twz.com/news-features/what-air-defenses-do-the-houthis-in-yemen-actually-have

CNN - Houthis’ successful targeting of US drones is hampering Trump’s mission to kill group’s senior leadership (Apr. 2025):

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/04/25/politics/houthis-target-drones-hampering-trump-mission/index.html

CNN - US Navy loses $60 million jet at sea after it fell overboard from aircraft carrier (Apr. 2025):

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/04/28/politics/us-navy-jet-overboard/index.html

Defense News - Congress resurrects MQ-9 Reaper program, adding 16 drones for the Air Force (Dec. 2020):

https://www.defensenews.com/air/2020/12/22/congress-resurrected-the-mq-9-reaper-program-adding-16-drones-for-the-air-force/

Guardian - MQ-9 Reaper: what is the US drone that collided with a Russian jet and how is it used? (Mar. 2023):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/15/mq-9-reaper-what-is-the-us-drone-that-collided-with-a-russian-jet-and-how-is-it-used

TWZ - EA-18G Bristles With Rare Four Anti-Radiation Missile Loadout On Yemen Mission (Apr. 2025):

https://www.twz.com/air/ea-18g-bristles-with-rare-four-anti-radiation-missile-loadout-on-yemen-mission

Airforce Technology - HARM Missiles: from Desert Storm to Donetsk (Nov. 2022):

https://www.airforce-technology.com/analyst-comment/harm-missiles-donetsk/

---------

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

----------

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

-----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

usayementhe new atlas
